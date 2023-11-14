Aurora man sentenced after entering Children’s Hospital carrying fully automatic gun

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USAO) announced that Jeremy Lavon Tate, age 29, of Aurora, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

The USAO says that on Sept. 24, 2022, Tate entered the Children’s Hospital in Adams County armed with a loaded .40-caliber handgun. The handgun had a laser-mounted sight and a convertor switch making the handgun fully automatic.

According to the USAO, witnesses reported that Tate was openly carrying the gun in the hall and that Tate broke through a set of employee-only doors. A University of Colorado Medical Campus Police Department sergeant disarmed Tate, and a hospital security officer detained him. Aurora police then arrested Tate inside the hospital.

“We are grateful for the swift response, apprehension, and disarming of Jeremy Tate by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Police Department, hospital security staff, and Aurora Police Department,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “Machine gun conversion devices convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm, increasing its potential for devastation in our communities and for law enforcement.”

This case was investigated by the ATF and Aurora Police Department.