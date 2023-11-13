Twelve arrested at homeless camp near Dorchester Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is cracking down on illegal activity from people experiencing homelessness.

Fourteen people were detained near Dorchester Park Sunday morning after police received complaints of a small fire and drug use.

According to the officers on the Homeless Outreach Team, commonly known as the HOT team, the fire was intended to keep them warm.

HOT team officers cleared thirty-five misdemeanor warrants and two felony warrants as a part of the arrests.

According to CSPD, fourteen people were detained on suspicion of camping, starting the fire, and drug use. Of those fourteen, one was wanted in connection to a North Carolina bank robbery.

Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Olav Chaney says these operations are common around this time of year, but not everyone is willing to accept help.

"Unfortunately, in many cases, drugs fuel their decision, maybe alcohol in some respects and mental illnesses. The other side of those things. So it's just not a safe place for people to be out when it gets really cold, but unfortunately, it's a decision they make themselves," said Chaney.

The Homeless Outreach Team provides free rides to shelters and other resources to help people find shelter.

Lieutenant Chaney says his team works closely with the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission, which has more than two hundred available beds each night.

These park and homeless camp sweeps are expected to pick up over the next few weeks, especially as temperatures start to drop and fires pose a risk for drivers and the integrity of bridges.