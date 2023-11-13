Skip to Content
Reward offered for information leading to arrest after body found in Colorado Springs in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person or people responsible for disposing of a body on Gold Camp Rd.

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers say that on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the deceased body of Brian Kretz was discovered off Gold Camp Road located in Colorado Springs. Disposal of a body in this manner is Abuse of a Corpse which is a felony.

If you have information about this incident call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log on to www.crimestop.net and complete the information form. Your information will be kept completely anonymous.

