Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police respond to a barricaded suspect; two people detained

MGN
By
Published 1:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a burglary call around 11 a.m. at The Residence at Austin Bluffs. The apartments are near Austin Bluffs and N. Academy.

CSPD says that the call initially came in as a burglary but turned into a barricaded suspect.

As of 1:40 p.m., CSPD confirmed that they had two people detained. It is unclear what for at this time.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content