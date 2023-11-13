Colorado Springs Police respond to a barricaded suspect; two people detained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a burglary call around 11 a.m. at The Residence at Austin Bluffs. The apartments are near Austin Bluffs and N. Academy.

CSPD says that the call initially came in as a burglary but turned into a barricaded suspect.

As of 1:40 p.m., CSPD confirmed that they had two people detained. It is unclear what for at this time.

This is a developing story.