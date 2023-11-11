Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgages for fallen Deputy and Air Force Sergeant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring those who served our country, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms, by paying off the mortgages for two families they left behind.

El Paso County Deputy and Army Sergeant Andrew Peery was killed on August 7, 2022 after being shot in the line of duty. He enlisted in 2001 and was a highly directed Swat Operator for the El Paso County Sheriff's office since 2016.

Andrew Peery

"They just lost a parent. Whether it’s the mom or the dad and the last thing we want them to do is for them to feel that they won’t be able to live in their home anymore because mom or dad was able to keep that home," John Huvane from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation said.

Air Force Technical Sergeant Daniel Orr served our country for nearly two decades before he passed away in December, 2022 due to service-related cancer. He was with the Army and then the Air Force serving two tours in both Iraq and South Korea. He is survived by his wife, Heather and their four children.

Daniel Orr

"We look at these families, like Staff Sergeant Orr's family. He left behind four children. So that's what the program is all about. We want to provide for those children," Huvane said.

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes. The Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children

For more on the 50 families receiving mortgage-free homes this Veterans Day and details on how the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is working to eradicate veteran homelessness nationwide, go to T2T.org.