Early morning shooting in Colorado Springs, one in hospital and two arrested with active warrants

Published 9:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigation efforts are underway after one person was shot and two people were taken into custody, east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Just before 4a.m., Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department's Communications Center was notified of shots being fired at the 4600 block of Edison Avenue.

While at the scene, the center received a call that a victim was being dropped off at UC Health Memorial. Officers believe that victim was involved in the shots fired call.

During the investigation, officers took two people into custody after they returned to the shooting scene.

Two of the people have warrants for their arrest, unrelated to this case, and a handgun was found on one person and in the trunk of a car.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was also found to have a warrant for their arrest, unrelated to this case. 

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

