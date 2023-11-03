TBI survivor donates to Manitou Springs library for ADA accessibility and expansion project

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After battling with mental health and a disability resulting from a Traumatic Brain Injury when she was just six, 22-year-old Lil Griesan is now advocating for people who struggle similarly, by donating to the Historic Carnegie Library restoration project in Manitou Springs.

"No matter how big or how small, it’s still an impact," Griesan said.

The building was shut down in 2020 because of ADA compliance issues. Built around 100 years ago, the library is small and doesn't have things like an elevator or ramp for people who use wheelchairs.

Griesan heard about the project from her mom, who works for the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. When asked, the club couldn't support the project because it didn't fit inside of their qualifications for grants.

When Griesan heard about it, she thought about it for a couple of days and decided to donate.

"It isn’t just about me. It’s about the people that struggle with disability," Griesan said.

Her future dreams are to become a life coach, to help people overcome difficulties with disabilities or mental health challenges like herself.

"It’s like my passion in life ... to say, 'Hey, this is where I've been. But if you're determined, you can come back from it,'" Griesan said.

To her, the donation is symbolic of her support for people who struggle like she does.

The new plans change the building to make it accessible to everyone while adding nearly 3,000 square feet of new space.

According to the project website, the new design for the Carnegie Library will also minimally impact the historic nature and architecture of the building.

