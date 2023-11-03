Colorado Springs police looking for victims after reports of sex assault during medical exam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for additional information and looking for more potential victims in a sex assault case.

CSPD says that in Sept of 2023, the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit (DV/ASA) initiated an investigation into a report of a sexual assault that occurred at the UC Health Urgent Care Facility located on Janitell Road.

According to CSPD, the victim had gone to the facility for a medical examination. During the exam, a male medical technician was accused of having sexual contact with her, which was outside the scope of the exam.

Using various investigative tools and a search warrant, CSPD says that investigators were able to develop probable cause & issue an arrest warrant for the medical technician, identified as 34-year-old Yash Raval.

Raval was arrested for felony unlawful sexual contact and taken into custody on Oct 18, 2023.

UCHealth says that Raval is not currently working for them. They are working with CSDP during the investigation and the safety and care of their patients remains a top priority.

This is still an ongoing investigation and CSPD detectives are actively seeking additional information, including any potential unreported incidents that may reveal additional victims.

Anyone with information or who believes they are a victim of an unreported incident, in this case, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.