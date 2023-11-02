“It’s about honoring those who are no longer with us”: Colorado Springs celebrates Día de los Muertos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- 'Día de los Muertos' also known as 'Day of the Dead' is celebrated on Nov 2 in the Hispanic culture. It's a day to honor the lives of those who are no longer with us in the living world by celebrating their life, remembering them, and showing them love and respect.

On Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College hosted a Día de los Muertos event for the community. During this event, people were able to enjoy live music, food and drinks, and they were also able to participate in an interactive activity that included sugar skull making.

"It's a tradition that really celebrates the cyclical nature of life right, it celebrates both life and death and it really helps us remember the way that our humanity is tied up to our past and our futures," said Nancy Ríos, Community Consultant for día de los muertos event at the Fine Arts Center.

The staff from the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College also created a large community ofrenda, which is a large picture display for the residents to place the pictures of their loved ones and some of their favorite items as well.

"One of the beautiful things about the día de los Muertos celebration is that it keeps growing right as people come to learn about this tradition, incorporate it into their lives because they find meaning in what día de muertos stands for and so new ideas emerge," said Rios.

The event started at 4 p.m. on Thursday and ended until 7 at night. For more information on the event of how to register for it, you can visit their official website.