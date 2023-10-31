Woman desperate for answers 2 years after twin was shot in Colorado Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly two years ago, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was shot and killed in her car after a road rage incident rapidly escalated near the Citadel Mall on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

Her husband Matthew recounted the tragedy to KRDO13 a few days after it happened. He said he and his wife were driving home from a family gathering when a motorcyclist started cutting them off repeatedly.

When Matthew flipped the motorcyclist off, the person pulled out a gun and fired, shooting Matthew in the arm and killing Jessica.

"It's not his fault," said Jessica's twin sister Rachel Boxx when talking about her brother-in-law Matthew. "It scares me because even just a simple hand gesture could lead to ticking somebody off and ending somebody else's life."

Rachel said she and her sister were best friends and the loss has been crippling.

"We were born a minute apart," said Boxx. "Everything was shared no matter what, even if we didn't want it to be, it was shared."

Now, Boxx can't share her grief with her sister. Instead, she's overwhelmed by the profound loss of her best friend and the long list of questions about how she died.

Boxx said alongside that grief is anger and frustration. "I feel like if we finally knew something, it wouldn't be so hard to move on."

Nearly two years after the loss, Boxx said she hopes someone will finally come forward.

If you have any information on this case you're encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department non-emergency line or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.