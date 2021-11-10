Family of homicide victim in Colorado Springs begging for answers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The family of a woman who was shot and killed by a motorcyclist after a road rage incident is looking for answers.

Saturday, 32-year-old Jessica Maez was driving with her husband Matthew back from a family barbecue on Academy Boulevard. Matthew says they were cut off repeatedly by a man driving a dirt-bike-style motorcycle. He admits he made a lewd hand gesture towards the motorcyclist, that's when the altercation escalated.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the motorcyclist fired multiple shots into the Maez's vehicle, hitting Matthew and Jessica.

After being shot, Jessica tried driving away but crashed into a utility pole at East Galley Road and Auburn Drive. Police say she later died from her injuries.

Now, her family is left wondering why a hand gesture drove someone to murder.

"Why couldn't have been me? Why her," asked Matthew. "She was innocent in the whole matter, you know? I flipped that guy off, I did that. Why her? Why not me?"

Police later released a photo from a surveillance video that caught the motorcyclist moments before the shooting. The suspect was seen on a yellow, white, and black dirt bike and was wearing all black clothing and a helmet.

Unidentified suspect in Nov. 6 Homicide (Colorado Springs Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward. You can contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Jessica's family says they're praying someone recognizes him in this surveillance photo and that her killer will be brought to justice.

Her family also began a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.