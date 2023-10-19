Pueblo Police and Pueblo Fire compete to help underprivileged children this holiday season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The 2023 Ice Cup is just a couple of days away.

Both Pueblo Police and the Fire Department are trading in their uniforms this Saturday for a jersey and a hockey stick.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) are taking part in a friendly competition to help raise money to take kids shopping this holiday season.

They're selling shirts, tickets, pucks, and more.

"The biggest thing that it funds is the Heroes and Helpers program, and that's actually where underprivileged youth have an opportunity to shop during the holidays with first responders from the region," said Roger Schneider, Pueblo Police Department.

The game will take place at the Pueblo Bulls Arena starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. People can buy tickets for $10 each up until Saturday.