Train derailment victim, Lafollette Henderson, leaves behind 6 kids and 15 grandkids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The driver of the truck caught underneath the collapsed railroad bridge in Pueblo, Lafollette Henderson, leaves behind six children and 15 grandkids.

His family in California is still in shock about the tragedy. Triana James found out on Monday that her father, 60-year-old Lafollete Henderson passed away, and as of Tuesday her family still doesn't have many answers about what happened.

But currently, their main focus is trying to bring him home and plan a funeral.

Henderson leaves behind 6 kids and his wife. His daughter said he was a fun, energetic, and carefree person who absolutely loved his job. She said her dad always had a smile on his face. He had 15 grandkids and was more thrilled to be in what he called the 'grandpa era'.

James said now she's not only had to deal with grieving her father but also making the arrangements to get her dad back to California where he is originally from. She's also had to talk with other friends and family members who are reaching out to them.

"I just want my dad, that's it, one more phone call, as soon as the phone rings, I just wish, one more call. I can just imagine, what he possibly could have possible thought when it happened, I hope he didn't know what happened, I don't know what to think," said James.

James said her twin brother and grandmother are now in Colorado. They're signing last-minute documents in order to get everything finalized to bring her father back home.

They haven't been able to speak with authorities or their father's employer yet. But they don't want to speculate on what may have happened until they speak with Federal Investigators

For those who would like to help, there is now a verified GoFundMe page for Henderson, you can find that information right here.