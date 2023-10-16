Semi-truck driver killed in train derailment on I-25 near Pueblo identified, was from California

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the driver killed in a train derailment accident on I-25 just north of the Steel City.

At 4:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Colorado State Patrol announced a trail had derailed along a bridge over I-25 near milepost 106. The bridge ended up collapsing too. CSP said a semi-truck was underneath the bridge at the time of the derailment, killing the driver.

KRDO13 confirmed Monday afternoon the driver's name is 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, Calif. According to the coroner, Henderson died of injuries sustained in Sunday's accident and was pronounced dead on the scene by a Coroner Investigator.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Pueblo Police said there will be continued delays on the interstate. Officials have yet to say when the road will reopen.