Semi-truck driver killed in train derailment on I-25 near Pueblo identified, was from California

Oct. 15, 2023
Oct. 15, 2023
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the driver killed in a train derailment accident on I-25 just north of the Steel City.

At 4:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Colorado State Patrol announced a trail had derailed along a bridge over I-25 near milepost 106. The bridge ended up collapsing too. CSP said a semi-truck was underneath the bridge at the time of the derailment, killing the driver.

KRDO13 confirmed Monday afternoon the driver's name is 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, Calif. According to the coroner, Henderson died of injuries sustained in Sunday's accident and was pronounced dead on the scene by a Coroner Investigator.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Pueblo Police said there will be continued delays on the interstate. Officials have yet to say when the road will reopen.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

