Records show that Penrose funeral home owner worked and faced money troubles in Oklahoma

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents from Oklahoma show that Jon Hallford, the embattled business owner whose funeral home in Penrose, CO was found to have at least 115 decomposing bodies inside, has a history with financial troubles.

13 Investigates discovered court records from the state of Oklahoma, a place that Jon Michael Hallford called home for many years, show that he faced a lengthy battle in court with a Tulsa Creditors Corporation in 2006, over thousands of dollars he owed.

Those court records also show that throughout that legal battle, Hallford received "continuation wage" payments for missed time as an employee at two different funeral homes in the state of Oklahoma.

It says that during December of 2006, Hallford received "continuing wages" for a funeral home he worked at, which was known at the time as Foster-Petering funeral home in Muskogee, OK.

13 Investigates has contacted those two funeral homes, but have not had any new information shared with us.

Later, court documents say that Hallford received those same payments for "Moore Funeral Homes and Crematory" in Tulsa, OK, in June of 2010.

Court records also indicate a dispute over less than $6,000 between Hallford and his former wife Stephanie -- and the Muskogee Regional Medical Center in January of 2007.

13 Investigates previously reported on two separate lawsuits that alleged Jon and Carrie Hallford, the owners of Hallfordhomes LLC, allegedly owed over $100,000 to two different parties.

The Oklahoma Funeral Board also shows Hallford was a licensed apprentice in the state from 2001 to 2004, before graduating from the title.