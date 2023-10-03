Denver police hold press conference asking for help locating homicide suspect

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department (DPD) is set to hold a press conference on Oct. 3 to ask the public for help finding the suspect in a murder.

According to DPD, 26-year-old James Montoya was reported missing in April of 2023. According to police, he was last seen in Lakewood.

Investigators said it's believed Montoya was killed in Denver, however, his body was found in the San Luis Valley.

DPD said that in July, human remains were found in Saguache County, which were later determined to be Montoya’s remains.

Now, DPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Jesus Arvizo who is wanted for the murder of Montoya. Arvizo lives in Denver but is believed to be in the Alamosa area.

During Tuesday's press conference, police will be joined by Montoya's family. That press conference will be streamed above.

Denver Police investigators ask anyone with information on this case and/or Arvizo’s whereabouts to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).