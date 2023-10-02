Local law enforcement will escort Ofc. Christine Sandoval from El Paso Co. to Pueblo on Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado State Patrol will escort DOC Parole Officer Christine Sandoval from the El Paso County Coroner's Office to Pueblo where she resided.

The escort will begin at 3:15 p.m.

Officer Christine Sandoval was killed last week in Colorado Springs in a hit-and-run while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

CSPD said the community is invited to line a portion of the route to pay their respects to Officer Sandoval along Highway 85/87 from Las Vegas St. south to the South Academy exit ramp.

The department emphasized that people should not go to the coroner’s office to line up.

According to CSPD, traffic on I-25 from South Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to the 6th Street exit in Pueblo, CO will be affected for an extended period of time starting at 3:15 PM.