A community fundraiser is now in the works to honor the life of 16-year-old gun violence victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)-- On Saturday, a family in south Colorado Springs spent the afternoon organizing their next series of fundraisers to honor their son, who lost his life to gun violence this year. The goal is to bring gun safety awareness to the community.

Tyree Martinez, also known as 'Bam,' lost his life on August 16, 2023 when he was 16-years-old. According to his parents, Martinez was out with a group of friends when he became a victim of gun violence. Now, his family is gathering to remember him and spread an important message.

"He was just at the wrong place wrong time, and subsequently my son was shot," said Jericho Martinez, Tyree's father.

"Bam passed away immediately, he was shot two times and one of them ultimately claimed his life," added Kimberly Pounds, Tyree's mother.

Both Martinez and Pounds mentioned Tyree was raised in a household were gun safety was always a topic. And knowing that even with the strict discipline, Tyree's life was gone too soon. His parents now want to bring awareness to the tool that was used to take his life.

"First and foremost guns are not a toy. They can turn your whole world upside down, and it's just unfortunate that so many of our youth are able to get their hands on these guns and it changes our lives dramatically," Pounds said. "These kids are being subjected to an entirely different world, and our son wasn't like that. We raised him to be a good young man and he was, he was a stand up person, he would give the shirt off his back if he could."

The goal for these fundraisers is to help educate kids about the dangers of using guns to solve their problems.

"We just really want to make sure that we give back to the community and let these kids know that they have somewhere and someone they can go to," Martinez said.

The first fundraiser of the year for Tyree will be held on Saturday, October 28 at Laurabelles saloon at 7 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the family in order to keep hosting these community fundraisers for the youth.

Colorado Springs Purple Mountain Recovery will be there that day showing solidarity, and reminding people about gun safety.