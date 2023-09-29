Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs was former Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Community Parole Officer killed in Colorado Springs trying to detain a suspect had previously worked for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval had worked for the sheriff's office from 2007 to 2019. During her time with the PCSO, she was named the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

We're working on gathering more information on Ofc. Guerin Sandoval.