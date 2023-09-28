Colorado Springs senior home hosting ‘Golden Bachelor’ watch party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seniors at Sunrise Senior Living want to prove the sun never sets on love.

The Colorado Springs assisted-living home was chosen by ABC as one of 25 senior-living sites in the country to host a special watch party for the premiere of the first-ever "Golden Bachelor," which debuts Thursday at 7 p.m. MST.

The show is a twist from the traditional "Bachelor" format, in that this bachelor is a 72-year-old widower named Gerry Turner, searching for love during his golden years.

It's a reality show format in which Sunrise at University Park is rolling out the red carpet.

"Some of our residents have lost loved ones, so there could be that bitter-sweet moment that we have with them," said Chris Pogar, the executive director at Sunrise at University Park. "But I think they're really going to appreciate the effort that they're seeing, trying to change it up, rather than a twenty-something finding love, but seeing someone in their seventies attempting to find love."

Mark Lewis is a resident at the home. He doesn't watch reality television. But he is curious enough about the Golden Bachelor that he's planning on attending Sunrise's watch party for the show's debut.

He's a man, in his 70s, who hasn't only been on the dating scene but is optimistic for everyone his age who is looking for love, including those on "The Golden Bachelor."

"Ya know, just do it because you're really looking for somebody to have a connection with and spend the rest of your life with," said Lewis in regards to people dating in their 60s or 70s.

"As long as you got fire in the furnace, it doesn't matter," he said.

"Hey, I've been on websites, dating websites, why not?"

Lewis is one of several seniors at the home who likes the fact the show breaks stereotypes and dating norms.

"Anytime, anywhere, any age, love might just come up and smack ya in the face," he said.