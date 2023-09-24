Smoke will be visible next week during prescribed burn in El Paso and Teller Counties, do not call 911

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in El Paso County, Teller County, Pueblo County, Fremont County, Park County, and Douglas County that smoke will be visible Monday-Wednesday of next week in some or all of the aforementioned counties.

This is all due to a prescribed burn conducted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Group, who will be assisting the U.S. Forest Service with a controlled Ensign Gulch burn operation near Rampart Range Road and Forest Service Road 314.

Below is a map of where the burn will take place:

Via El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office says this prescribed burn will cover nearly 400 acres and is aimed at reducing forest fire fuel around the reservoir/ water storage facilities.

Sheriff Joe Roybal asks members of the public to avoid calling 911 if they see smoke near the area of the operation unless they encounter additional indicators, such as seeing active (unsupervised) flames, necessitating a response.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office requests you limit travel in those areas depicted in red on the map above. If travel in those areas is necessary, please use extraordinary caution due to the number of wildland fire personnel in the area in vehicles and on foot.