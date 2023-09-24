Skip to Content
Medina Alert: Hit-and-run involving white Jeep Grand Cherokee

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out a Medina Alert for a car that was last seen on Sept. 24. 

A white 2016 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was last seen around 3:38p.m. on West Bowles and Echostar in Littleton, Colorado.

According to the CBI, the Colorado license plates are unknown at this time, but there is fresh damage to the right front of the vehicle.

The CBI says the car struck a pedestrian at West Bowles and Echostar and vehicle fled the scene eastbound.

If seen, the CBI is asking the community to call 911 or Littleton Police at (303) 794-1551.

 

