CSPD investigating bank robbery in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say their officers were dispatched to a bank robbery in southwest Colorado Springs on Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at a bank in the 400 block of E. Cheyenne Mtn. Blvd just before 11:30 A.M. CSPD's robbery unit responded and their investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

CSPD says no injuries were reported by any of the banks employees. Police did not disclose what bank the robbery happened at.

CSPD is asking anyone with information on who is responsible for the robbery to contact Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers.