COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Part 1 of the highlights for the Friday Night Blitz, Sep. 22, 2023. Games: ● Doherty vs Fountain-Fort Carson: 0-42 ● The Cannon Game: Pueblo South vs Pueblo East: 26-13 ● Sand Creek vs The Classical Academy: 32-51 ● Rocky Ford vs Banning Lewis: 8-46

