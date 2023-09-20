Children’s Hospital Colorado in need of blanket donations

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Summer may be over, but kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) can get a little chilly while receiving care. Now, Children’s Colorado is asking for cozy blanket donations to help keep their patients warm during the fall and winter seasons.

Normally, Children’s Colorado’s Association of Volunteers offer blankets for the kids during their stay, with the option for them to take their blankets home. Because of this, Children’s Colorado stated they can run out of blankets faster than they can be made and donated,

For those interested in donating, hand-tied blankets are not only easy to make because no sewing is required, but they make a big difference to the children at Children’s Colorado.

"Blankets for patients provide a source of normalcy and comfort amidst what can be a very stressful or scary time," said Melissa Platt with Association of Volunteers. “Patients don't always have a feeling of 'choice' when it comes to their care. Giving them a say when selecting a blanket makes them feel special."

For more information on where and/or how to make an in-kind donation, click the link here.