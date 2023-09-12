Injured climber rescued off Great White Wall route at Black Canyon 

MONTROSE, Colo. (KRDO)-- A climber is now safe after being rescued at Black Canyon after falling and sustaining major trauma injuries.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11, NPS law enforcement received a 911 call about a rock climber who had sustained a fall on the Great White Wall climbing route on the North Rim of Black Canyon.

The NPS reported the Black Canyon Search and Rescue (SAR) Team and the Western Colorado University SAR team joined to respond to the incident.

The SAR teams descended the one-mile (1 km) Long Draw hiking route, dropping 1,800 feet (548 m) into the canyon.

The team then rock-climbed 300 feet (91 m) up to the climbers location, who was also reported to have been found unconscious when teams arrived, and lowered them to the canyon bottom.

NPS officials stated a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter then flew the climber out from the bottom of the canyon at approximately 7:25 p.m. that same day on Monday.

The climber was then transferred to a medical air ambulance in Montrose, Colorado and flown to Saint Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado to address major trauma injuries.

The climber’s name is not being released at this time to ensure their privacy.

As a result of the incident, NPS officials stated climbing at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is serious and requires training, preparation, and experience.

Officials added that it is not for beginners and even seasoned climbers can face the risk of injury or death on the steep walls.

Climbers and hikers must prepare to face many hazards and self-rescue if required. There is little to no cell service or communication at the park and any trip must be approached with great caution and care.