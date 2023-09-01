Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week Sept. 1
Rob Namnoum’s pick for player of the week: Mathias Price of Fountain-Fort Carson.
Danny Mata’s pick for player of the week: Gavin Lockett with Pueblo West.
