Mercedes confirms 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Mercedes has announced that Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next season.

The 18-year-old Antonelli, a graduate of the team’s junior program, will partner with George Russell at Mercedes following the departure of seven-time F1 champion Hamilton.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in a statement. “We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

“In George, he has an experienced teammate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”

Antonelli joined Mercedes’ junior program in 2019 and has been competing in Formula 2 this year, becoming the youngest winner of multiple races in the series’ history after victories at Silverstone and Budapest.

He made his practice debut for the Silver Arrows at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Friday but endured a challenging start after crashing into the wall on turn 11.

The car was badly damaged yet Antonelli walked away unscathed, with Wolff saying the incident would have “zero effect” on the young driver’s future.

“He’s a rookie, he’s very young, we are prepared to invest into his future and these moments will happen and they will continue to happen next year, but there will also be a lot of highlights,” Wolff added, according to Reuters.

Running in place of Russell, Antonelli had briefly set the fastest lap of the session prior to the crash. He returned to the track later in the day to qualify sixth in F2.

It’s expected that Antonelli, who only turned 18 on Sunday, will take part in another practice session in Mexico later this year.

“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me,” he said in Mercedes’ announcement.

“I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.”

His 26-year-old future teammate Russell, who also came through Mercedes’ junior ranks, has claimed two race wins with Mercedes, most recently at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership,” said Wolff. “Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.”

Mercedes has enjoyed huge success during Hamilton’s time with the team, earning eight consecutive constructors’ championships before being surpassed by Red Bull in the past two seasons.

Hamilton won six of his record-equaling seven F1 titles with the Silver Arrows but is now set to team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.