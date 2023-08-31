Colorado Springs man gets 24 years in prison for the killing of 19-year-old Kara Nichols

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a Colorado Springs woman was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Kara Nichols was first reported missing in October 2012, she was 19. In 2022, investigators announced her remains were found on top of a horse grave on a property in Black Forest. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, her remains were found after a witness was interviewed and "critical information" came to light.

Joel Hollendorfer was arrested on unrelated charges before being charged with second-degree murder. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office did upgrade his charge to first-degree murder. However, in June, an El Paso County jury only found Hollendorfer guilty of manslaughter.

Thursday morning, Hollendorfer was sentenced to 24 years in prison but has days credited to his sentence.