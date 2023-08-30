Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looks into string of church parking lot vehicle break-ins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into several church parking lot car break-ins.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, from May 1 to Aug. 29, 16 motor vehicle thefts and break-ins occurred in the Littleton area with similar characteristics.

As of now, it is unknown if the incidents are related, but the details in each case remain consistent:

A car was stolen or trespassed during church service hours.

If trespassed, at least one of the windows was broken.

The thefts/ break-ins occurred on Sundays between 9 a.m. and noon.

Cars were left unlocked, with keys in the cup holder, or were locked and breached via the window.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated there appear to be between two to four suspects, but age, race, and gender are unknown at this time.

In four incidents, a black Ford F-150 with an extended cab and chrome band across the tailgate was identified on security footage (pictured above).

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated the Lakewood Police Department along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are also seeing a prolific number of similar crimes at churches in their jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

As a final reminder from the Sheriff’s Office, always lock your car doors and do not leave anything of value visible in your vehicle.