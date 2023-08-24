Woodland Park Cemetery headstone damage determined to be traffic accident

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) provided a new update Thursday night on an incident in which several headstones were damaged at the Woodland Park Cemetery.

On Aug. 17, officers responded to the Woodland Park Cemetery following a report that extensive damage had been done to several headstones. A vehicle was suspected to be involved in the incident and the WPPD reported the incident to the public.

The WPPD said they received a call from the person who was responsible for the damage. This person, identified only as a female local resident, said she was responsible for the damage and that she reported the incident to her insurance company because she thought that was the proper course of action.

The WPPD said they verified this claim with the woman's insurance company and determined the insurance company the City of Woodland Park have "simply not been able to connect to begin reimbursement on behalf of the subject."

According to the WPPD, this case is being reclassified as a traffic accident and there are no pending criminal charges being sought against the driver at this time.