Woodland Park PD says person involved in vandalism case at cemetery has been identified

Published 9:27 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department said Monday night that the person involved in the recent vandalism case at a local cemetery has been identified.

Woodland Park PD said the facts and circumstances remain under active investigation and more info will be shared when it’s available. No further information has been provided.

Police responded to the Woodland Park Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 17 after volunteers found that two gravestones had been damaged.

Officers reported discovering two stones damaged “by unknown means or subjects,” and added a vehicle was likely used during the incident. 

The date and time the incident was committed is unknown, but the Police Department stated it was likely to have happened between Aug. 1, and Aug. 17. 

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

