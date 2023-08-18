Outrage after someone drove through Woodland Park Cemetery and damaged headstones

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Historic gravestone repair volunteers Steve Plutt and Nancy Allred were volunteering at Woodland Park Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 17 when they found that two gravestones had been damaged in an apparent hit-and-run.

While one had been knocked off its base and slid about ten feet towards one to the right of it, the other has been split in half and knocked off its base.

Emily Coffey

Allred says he knew the couple buried at one of the gravesites: the Hathaway Family. They had been buried there for more than 40 years.

Their custom gravestone depicted a statue that Paul Hathway had built and held special sentimental value to the family. Now, Colorado Springs gravestone company Wilhelm Memorial told KRDO they're not sure how much it will cost to replace it. Still, they're working on what the repair will look like.

KRDO has reached out to the Woodland Park Police Department for comment, but our team hasn't heard back.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the department at 719-687-9262.

The Hathway Family also requested that visitors do not come to the gravesite while they pick up the damage.