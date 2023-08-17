Bank of Colorado Pikes Peak United Way join forces to raise money for Family Success Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bank of Colorado and the Pikes Peak United Way joined forces in Downtown Colorado Springs Thursday for the first annual 'Burgers and Bags' event.

Proceeds from the event, which also featured a big cornhole tournament, will go towards the United Way's Family Success Center,

According to the Pikes Peak United Way, the Family Success Center is a place where community partners join together in one convenient location to remove barriers, such as transportation and childcare.

The Family Success Center is nearing completion and will soon be open at the site of the former Pikes Peak Elementary School.