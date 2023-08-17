Skip to Content
News

Bank of Colorado Pikes Peak United Way join forces to raise money for Family Success Center

By
today at 6:53 PM
Published 7:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bank of Colorado and the Pikes Peak United Way joined forces in Downtown Colorado Springs Thursday for the first annual 'Burgers and Bags' event.

Proceeds from the event, which also featured a big cornhole tournament, will go towards the United Way's Family Success Center,

According to the Pikes Peak United Way, the Family Success Center is a place where community partners join together in one convenient location to remove barriers, such as transportation and childcare.

The Family Success Center is nearing completion and will soon be open at the site of the former Pikes Peak Elementary School.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content