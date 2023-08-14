Skip to Content
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying woman in fraud case

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a fraud case after using a stolen credit card. 

The Sheriff’s Office describes the woman as having reddish-colored hair and she was last seen wearing jean shorts and a purple flower-patterned blouse at the time of the incident. 

Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-583-6250 and refer to case #23866; or call Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

