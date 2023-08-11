MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison after a string of deadly attacks, others also convicted

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A MS-13 gang member was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his connection with multiple violent crimes and murders in 2019.

According to a press release from the Office of the 18th Judicial District, Mauricio Alvarado-Vasquez, 31, received his sentence in July following a four-week trial.

Mauricio Alvarado-Vasquez

Below is an outline of his involvement in the following cases:

The Murder of Vicky DeDios:

September 8, 2019, the Dispatch Center in Aurora responded to a car fire alongside I-225. After controlling the fire, first responders uncovered Vicky DeDios's body in the backseat floorboard. It was discovered she had been stabbed over 20 times.

Investigators learned that Alvarado-Vasquez and David Tobias-Carbajal had followed DeDios from a local bar before attacking her and setting her car on fire.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Laura Wilson, Alvarado-Vasquez bragged about stabbing the victim first and then asked her how it feels to die.

The Murder of Carlos Ramirez-Rivera:

On the morning of November 2, 2019, Officers in Glendale responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of E. Kentucky Avenue and S. Birch Street. The body of Ramirez-Rivera was discovered slumped over the driver's seat.

Surveillance footage showed that Rivera was stopped at the intersection, removed from the car, and shot multiple times in his chest and arms. It was later discovered that Rivera was targeted for his alleged involvement in a rival gang and followed from a local bar.

Attempted Murder of Alexander Portillo:

Between September and October 2019, detectives discovered that Alvarado-Vasquez had been conspiring with two other co-defendants on Facebook and other messaging apps to kill Alexander Portillo. Portillo was targeted due to a perceived threat that he was part of a rival gang. The investigation revealed that the MS-13 gang was trying to learn Portillo's work schedule, employer, and what kind of car he drove so they could plan an ambush to kill him.

Apartment complex shooting:

On the morning of November 11, 2019, Aurora Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at an apartment complex. Six people were injured in the shooting but all survived. The victims were labeled by the MS-13 gang as rival gang members at a local bar but there was no evidence to suggest the victims had gang affiliation.

“Our law enforcement partners were instrumental in helping us bring justice to victims and shut

down an organized criminal enterprise that had been terrorizing the community for several

months,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jason Siers said. “Hundreds of hours were spent

reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to put all of the pieces to the puzzle

together.”

Siers also added that this was one of the most violent and brutal gangs that he had been across in his career.

Between 2019 and 2020, more than a dozen other defendants were charged with MS-13 gang-related crimes.

MS-13 gang members

Mauricio Lopez-Rodriguez

Sentence: 10 years DOC

David Tobias-Carbajal

Sentence: Life without parole - Convicted at trial

Josue Tobias-Carbajal

Sentence: Life without parole

Edwin Mendoza

Sentence: 8 years in DOC

Gerson Huezo-Cerritos

Sentence: 10 years in DOC

Enrique Juarez-Gonzalez

Sentence: 24 years in DOC

Cristian Vasquez-Ortega

Sentence: 48 years in DOC

Enrique Zamorano-Cuevas

Sentence: 4 years in DOC

Miriam Tobias-Carbajal

Sentence: 5 years probation

Elias Tobias

Sentence: Sentence Pending