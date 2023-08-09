Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in a bank robbery
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man involved in a robbery.
According to the sheriff's office, the man pictured below was involved in a robbery at Pueblo West Bank around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office also shared photos of the truck the man was last seen in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.