Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in a bank robbery

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a man involved in a robbery.

According to the sheriff's office, the man pictured below was involved in a robbery at Pueblo West Bank around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

PCSO

The sheriff's office also shared photos of the truck the man was last seen in.

PCSO

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.