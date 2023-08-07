Three people in custody following Pueblo West burglary

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies have now arrested three people in connection with a burglary at a Pueblo West business.

On Monday, August 7, at around 4:45 a.m., a security company notified the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Communications Center that two individuals had cut a fence to Steel City Solar (located at 39 N. Silicon Dr.) and were breaking into vehicles parked on the property.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), the first deputy to arrive on the scene reported locating a 2008 Honda Accord parked in the alley by the business.

That’s when the deputy discovered a woman, now identified as Amanda Grace, 36, in the backseat of the car.

The deputy reported detaining the woman and was waiting for other deputies to arrive. That’s when he was notified by the Communications Center of two men inside the fenced lot attempting to jump the fence in front of the building.

The PCSO stated that the deputy saw the men, now identified as 43-year-old Roger Lawrence Arellano and 40-year-old Charles Smith, walking to an area where a hole was in the fence.

The deputy stated he yelled at the men to get on the ground and while Arellano complied, Smith initially refused the verbal commands before eventually complying.

The PCSO stated that while the deputy was waiting for other deputies to arrive and assist with taking the suspects into custody, that’s when Smith got up, ran, and jumped into the Honda Accord.

The PCSO stated that Smith was repeatedly told to get out of the vehicle but refused so the deputy deployed his Taser and Smith was detained.

The other deputies that arrived at the scene assisted with taking the three into custody. They reported searching the fenced lot and finding broken windows on two vehicles in the lot.

Grace was arrested for complicity to commit a crime, second-degree burglary, and criminal mischief.

Arellano and Smith were both arrested, each for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and theft.

Grace, Arellano, and Smith have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.