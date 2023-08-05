Skip to Content
One dead after shooting southwest of downtown Colorado Springs

today at 12:02 PM
Published 9:48 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting on West Brookside Street that ended with one person dead.

CSPD received reports that a shooting had taken place on West Brookside Street at 9:12 Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, CSPD said they found one person deceased on scene.

Officers marked off the street with caution tape, cones and patrol cars, while an ambulance also came to the area.

CSPD said they will not share the identity of the victim or whether any arrests have been made because this is an ongoing investigation.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

