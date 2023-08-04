Hikers find antisemitic graffiti at High Chaparral Open Space in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts at High Chaparral Open Space discovered offensive graffiti Friday morning, depicting swastikas and a cartoon caricature of Hitler.

Though it's unclear exactly when the spray-painting happened, hikers say it's certainly something they've never seen before.

"I saw it when I pulled in," said Clifton Carney, who comes to the open space every week. "It just disgusted me. I don't understand why people abuse things that don't belong to them, and they don't do anybody any good."

Black spray paint now covers the sidewalks and park signage located at the park entrance.

KRDO reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to see if this is something they're investigating.

Early Friday morning, they told us they couldn't find an open case or investigation. They did not respond when we asked what charges the person responsible could face.

The City of Colorado Springs says they're sending someone to check on the graffiti Saturday, and they are working to clean it up as soon as possible.