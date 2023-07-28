35 people celebrate becoming United States citizens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, June 28 more than three dozen people gathered inside of the Penrose Library, located at 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, to celebrate their new achievement of becoming United States citizens.

People from 22 different countries spent the afternoon in Colorado Springs to receive their official citizenship certificates.

Family and friends attended the naturalization ceremony and cheered on the 35 residents. Andrinegillard Linton is from Jamaica. She immigrated to the United States in 2015. Since then, she's called Colorado home.

"I like what the United States represents, the opportunities I can have here," said Linton. "So I decided I'm living here why not take full opportunity."

Friday was the second naturalization ceremony held at Penrose Library in Colorado Springs. According to Andy Lambrecht, Field Office Director for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the goal for their organization is to help each migrant flourish in their own way and give them the tools and resources possible to do so.

The next naturalization ceremony held at the Penrose Library will be in November, close to Veterans Day.