Two shot east of downtown Colorado Springs, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), two people were taken to the hospital after an early Saturday morning shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say the shooting occurred at 3:25 a.m. on the 3500 Block of E. Platte Avenue, and at least two people were struck by gunfire.

Though the two individuals were transported to the hospital, police say they are both stable.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident but no arrests have been made.

A KRDO photojournalist responded to the scene Saturday morning. He observed CSPD officers still analyzing the scene and caution tape marking off the Nuvue Dispensary on E. Platte Avenue.