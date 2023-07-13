‘The Place’ non-profit hosts fundraiser breakfast to support homeless youth in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Place is a non-profit based in Colorado Springs that works to help get homeless youth off the streets and in contact with resources for things like education and housing.

Thursday, the group hosted its 10th annual 'Off the Street Breakfast' with a goal of raising $175,000 for their organization. There were more than 700 people in attendance on South Sierra Madre Street Thursday morning.

CEO of "The Place," Shawna Kemppainen said holding the event under the bridge on Sierra Madre is significant since there are homeless youth in Colorado Springs who actually live under that very same bridge.

“One of our first challenges is that many people don’t know that youth homelessness actually exists in our community," Kemppainen said.

On average, 185 homeless youth are tallied in El Paso County every month.

The breakfast is not only to raise money but awareness about the struggles homeless youth face. "The Place" focuses on the 15 to 24-year-old age range.