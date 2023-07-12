Three Colorado Springs non-profits create new after school program for the underserved community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way received a $183,000 grant from the Daniels Fund to provide money for two after-school programs in southeast Colorado Springs.

United Way is partnering with two other nonprofits to help make this possible. The Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and Junior Achievement, to create the program for local school children. This would start in the fall of 2023.

The new program will focus on helping kids in underserved communities by providing them with the free resources they need to be a part of after-school sports.

The program is set to help around 300 kids on the Southeast side of Colorado Springs.

The application to join the after-school program opens after August 1, 2023. The program will start in mid-September.