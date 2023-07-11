City of Colorado Springs says Westside Community Center thriving after year under city management

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says the Westside Community Center (WCC) is thriving after a year of being operated by the city.

June marked the one-year anniversary of the facility being operated by the city and the city said that in that time, the center has thrived by operating as a public-private partnership and integrating feedback from residents’ recommendations through the participation process in 2022.

According to the city, the partnership allows for city staffing and funding while providing revenue-generating opportunities through external partners and nonprofit organizations. The City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is accepting proposals from local businesses, organizations, community partners, and service providers interested in leasing space in the WCC.

The city said many substantial steps have been taken to respond to community feedback and to ensure the center’s success. In addition to the proposal process for leasing space, these efforts include the establishment of the Westside Community Center Working Committee, which is a subcommittee of the PRCS Advisory Board.

According to the city, new community partners are currently using the space including the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, Westside CARES Community Food Pantry, United Hearts Community School, and the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association Foot Care Clinic. Opportunities for new programs and additional tenants are also still available.

Proposals are currently being accepted online and in person. Forms can be picked up and dropped off during business hours at the community center or submitted to PRCS recreation manager, Mark Snow at 1401 Recreation Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80905. Businesses and organizations applying must meet specific requirements as outlined by the city and the WCC Working Committee, which are identified in the proposal documents.

Proposal documents and WCC Working Committee applications can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/WestsideCommunityCenter.