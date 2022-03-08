Westside Community Center’s future uncertain once again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fate of the Westside Community Center is uncertain once again. Currently, the Center for Strategic Ministry is operating the community center, but they're still going through contract negotiations.

Friday, CSM withdrew its proposal and the City of Colorado Springs decided to cancel its request for proposal.

What comes next for the community center is still being evaluated by the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Department. Still, groups like the Organization of Westside Neighbors want their ideas heard.

"Being a historic building this is kind of a landmark in this westside neighborhood," said Cully Radvillas, the president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors.

The center offers several programs from theater, music, and the Westside Cares food pantry. The Center for Strategic Ministry will run the community center until May 31st.

"We’re unsure of what that means for programs that are ongoing, programs that the neighbors rely on, and how those programs may continue even without an official operator," said Radvillas.

In a release from the City of Colorado Springs, they say part of their goal is to secure a third-party operator. The Organization of Westside Neighbors says they hope the city looks at other ways to operate the building.

"Our ask is that the city undergoes a public input and master planning process to see what’s truly the desire of the residents and desire of the neighbors so that this beautiful building and amazing resource serves the neighbors the best they can," said Radvillas.

The city says the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural department will determine what happens on June 1. There are currently no other candidates.

The Organization of Westside Neighbors is currently surveying to see how neighbors want the center to operate.