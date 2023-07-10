Rockrimmon Library reopens following flooding damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Rockrimmon Library of the Pikes Peak Library District has officially opened for business following flooding damage.

Officials with the branch announced the closure last month on Friday, June 23, after relentless storm damage impacted the facility.

De-humidifiers were used to suck out gallons of water that had pooled in the carpet and curb-side services were in place for members to drop off their books as restoration teams worked on the building.

Now officials state they are ready to get back to business as usual and the Library will be open on Monday, July 10, at 9 a.m.

More information about the Library can be found here.