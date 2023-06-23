Skip to Content
Rockrimmon Library temporarily closes due to flooding damage

today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:20 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District was forced to temporarily close a library branch due to flooding.

Friday morning, the PPLD announced the Rockrimmon Library was closed because of flood damage it sustained during the recent storm.

The branch first announced a day closure Thursday, June 22, saying it was closed due to water damage from Wednesday's storm. The longer closure was announced Friday.

The Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center scheduled for Friday was also canceled.

The Rockrimmon Library serves the area of Colorado Springs northwest of I-25, near Rockrimmon Open Space.

The PPLD said updates will be posted on the library district's website. The branch is closed for the time being, no word on when it might reopen.

Shelby Filangi

