Pueblo County Coroner identifies victims of July 3rd and July 4th homicides
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting homicide that occurred on July 4th in Pueblo.
RELATED: Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo following arrest of suspect
According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. on July 4 in the 20 block of Amherst Ave. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. That man has been identified as 29-year-old Marcos Baca of Pueblo. He died from a gunshot wound.
During their investigation that night, the PPD arrested 46-year-old William Montoya for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)-553-2502.
RELATED: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Salt Creek neighborhood
Monday, the coroner also identified the victim of a shooting on July 3 that occurred in the 1300 block of Tampico St. in Pueblo County.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. on Tampico St. on the third. When they arrived at the scene, the found a man outside of the home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That man has been identified as 25-year-old Sabino Loya-Armendariz of Pueblo. He died from gunshot wounds.
The PCSO's investigation into this incident continues.