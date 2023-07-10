Pueblo County Coroner identifies victims of July 3rd and July 4th homicides

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting homicide that occurred on July 4th in Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. on July 4 in the 20 block of Amherst Ave. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. That man has been identified as 29-year-old Marcos Baca of Pueblo. He died from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation that night, the PPD arrested 46-year-old William Montoya for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)-553-2502.

Monday, the coroner also identified the victim of a shooting on July 3 that occurred in the 1300 block of Tampico St. in Pueblo County.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. on Tampico St. on the third. When they arrived at the scene, the found a man outside of the home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That man has been identified as 25-year-old Sabino Loya-Armendariz of Pueblo. He died from gunshot wounds.

The PCSO's investigation into this incident continues.