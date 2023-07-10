Investigation underway following an officer-involved shooting in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Summit County Sheriff and Police Officer have now been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in Summit County.

On Sunday, July 9, at around 7:20 a.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed suspect wandering in the area of Idlewild Drive and Summit Drive, waving a firearm and banging on residents' doors.

At the scene, one Deputy and Officer acted to contain the individual and de-escalate the situation.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the suspect failed repeatedly to comply with verbal commands and pointed a handgun at the Deputy and Officer where he was subsequently shot by both the Deputy and the Officer.

Both the Deputy and Officer immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect until medics arrived, but the suspect died at the scene. Neither the Deputy nor the Officer was injured at the time of the incident.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office stated the identities of the involved Deputy and the Officer have not been released and both individuals have now been placed on paid administrative leave.

As of now, investigation efforts are now underway.

The Sheriff’s Office stated anyone who was witness to the incident or has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (970)-423-8960.